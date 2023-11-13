Isom Days gets $75,000 grant from KY Dept. of Agriculture

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - The county fair boards in six counties across the state, including one here in the mountains, just got some major funding from the Kentucky Department of Agriculture.

As part of the Local Agricultural Fairs Program, any incorporated fair board in Kentucky can apply for grants up to $100,000 to help with new construction and renovation projects. The state is responsible for 75% of the grant while the local board matches the other 25%.

“At the heart of our agriculture communities are our county fairs. Each year I get the unique honor of announcing grants to local county fair boards for infrastructure improvements,” KY AG Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles said in a news release. “These grants allow county fair boards to enhance the environment of livestock shows for their communities and ag partners.”

In our region, the Isom Days Festival in Letcher County was awarded $75,000 for the construction of bleachers, sheds, concrete and fencing.

The work must be started within 90 days of the date the project was awarded and be complete within nine months.

