Georgia man arrested on burglary charges in Southern KY

Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center(Wayne County Detention Center)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 10:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - Some new homeowners in Wayne County noticed something unusual inside a property they recently bought this weekend.

Just after 10 p.m. Sunday, police were called to what should have been an unoccupied house on North Main Street in Monticello.

The couple who bought the home lived nearby and noticed lights on inside. The husband went to confront the person inside while his wife called 911.

When officers arrived, they found Samuel Haynes, 31, of Columbus, Georgia had broken into the home through a rear door and appeared to be getting ready to live there.

Police found food, an air mattress and a shopping cart all stolen from a local Walmart inside the home.

Haynes was arrested and charged with burglary.

He was taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

