Fire danger returns as high pressure takes over

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The forecast looks mainly dry for much of the work week, so we are tracking fire danger to remain elevated.

Tonight Through Tuesday Night

The forecast remains calm in the short term. We stay dry tonight under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Low temperatures bottom out in the mid-and-upper-30s.

Another dry day is on tap for Tuesday. Highs top out near average in the upper-50s and lower-60s under a partly sunny sky.

We remain dry and cool into Tuesday night. Lows dip into the upper-30s and lower-40s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

Tracking Milder Air For Midweek

Fire danger will continue into the middle of the week as above-average temperatures return to the region.

We stay dry under a mix of Sun and clouds on Wednesday. Temperatures top out in the mid-60s, while lows fall into the upper-30s and lower-40s.

Temperatures get even warmer by Thursday. Highs reach the upper-60s under a mostly sunny sky. I would not be surprised to see some areas make a run at 70º! Overnight lows only fall into the lower-50s as our next weather system moves closer to the region. An isolated shower is possible, especially late Thursday.

Our Next Cold Front

We are giving you the First Alert for our next cold front to end the work week.

Scattered showers are likely on Friday under a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures top out in the lower-60s, while lows dip into the upper-30s.

Behind this cold front, we are trending drier and cooler for the weekend.

Highs top out in the mid-and-lower-50s on Saturday and Sunday under a mostly sunny sky.

Lows bottom out in the mid-and-upper-30s for both nights.

