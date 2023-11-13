DQ Roundball Previews 2023: Whitley County Boys

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - After finishing the season with a 20-10 record and a nearly perfect season at home last year, the Whitley County boy’s basketball team is hoping for another stellar year.

“Last year we went 13-1 at home, so we don’t want to compare anything to last year because each year is separate, but I had a conversation with [the team] about taking the next step of trying to get to the district championship, get to the region, win the 2A,” Eric Swords, Whitley County boy’s basketball head coach, said. “Those are all goals for us and I think they are achievable if we continue to put in the work every day.”

Unlike many teams across the mountains, the Colonels have experience on their side with several reliable vets returning to the floor. The Colonels also have size in their corner, as Swords says every player in his starting lineup clocks in above six-foot.

The Colonels start their season on Dec. 2 against Wayne County.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.