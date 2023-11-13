DQ Roundball Previews 2023: Southwestern Boys

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Southwestern Warriors boy’s basketball team is playing for more this season after the program’s beloved assistant coach Chris Tolliver unexpectedly died over the summer.

The phrase “All for Tolli” is the team’s motto this year and a driving motivation for the Warriors to improve off a 13-17 season last year. While still a losing record, the 13 wins are improved from the five victories the Warriors grabbed the season prior.

After losing eight seniors to graduation, having only four seniors on the current roster and a single player in his junior year, the Warriors are rebuilding with a young and inexperienced team.

“It is going to be a group that is going to come together, and they are going to do a good job at improving as we go,” Jeron Dunbar Southwestern boy’s basketball head coach said. “We are going to be able to play a lot differently than we have for the last two years. We will have more freedom. The last two years I kind of had to keep my thumb on it a little bit. This year I think we can stretch the floor out more. We shoot the ball a lot better. We are a lot quicker and more athletic.

The Southwestern varsity boys basketball team plans to honor Tolliver this season by putting a shirt over the first chair on their bench in memory of him each game.

The Warriors start their season against Berea on Nov. 27.

