DQ Roundball Previews 2023: Pike Central Girls

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Sunday
By Audrey Hausberger
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 7:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - After entering the 2022-23 high school basketball season deemed as underdogs, the Pike Central girl’s team surprised competitors, fans and maybe even themselves when they won the 60th District Championship game and made it past the first round of the 15th regional tournament.

While the Hawks plan to use a season where they proved the doubters wrong as motivation for the 2023-24 season, head coach Bobby Spears is working with a squad that only includes one senior and mostly guards.

“They have learned a lot since last year, Spears said. “I just see them doing things that you want a veteran team to do. I think that the experience they had last year has carried over. I think we are going to do far better than people even think we can this year.”

The Hawks think playing small will be their strong suit, beating teams off the dribble and playing quickly down the court.

“We are getting in shape right now,” senior guard Hannah May said. “We are going to be really fast. We have to be able to run with everybody. We have to wear them out.”

The Hawks start their season with a meeting against Lawrence County on Dec. 1.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Photo Courtesy: Somerset Police Department Facebook
Police searching for missing teen in Southern Kentucky
Tyler Childers performs at Railbird Music Festival on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at The Infield at...
Eastern Kentucky natives receive Grammy nominations
After learning she had won, Briana Mills spotted a rainbow in the sky and took a photo of her...
Generous woman wins top lottery prize after paying for another customer’s groceries

Latest News

Southwestern boy's basketball playing in 2022-23 season
DQ Roundball Previews 2023: Southwestern Boys
WATCH: ARH Sports Overtime -- Saturday, November 11, 2023
The KHSAA approved the final football alignment for the upcoming 20 23 and 20 24 football...
Local mountain football teams in round 3
Isaiah Stanley after his pick-six.
Pikeville handles Williamsburg at home