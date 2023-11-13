DQ Roundball Previews 2023: Pike Central Girls

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - After entering the 2022-23 high school basketball season deemed as underdogs, the Pike Central girl’s team surprised competitors, fans and maybe even themselves when they won the 60th District Championship game and made it past the first round of the 15th regional tournament.

While the Hawks plan to use a season where they proved the doubters wrong as motivation for the 2023-24 season, head coach Bobby Spears is working with a squad that only includes one senior and mostly guards.

“They have learned a lot since last year, Spears said. “I just see them doing things that you want a veteran team to do. I think that the experience they had last year has carried over. I think we are going to do far better than people even think we can this year.”

The Hawks think playing small will be their strong suit, beating teams off the dribble and playing quickly down the court.

“We are getting in shape right now,” senior guard Hannah May said. “We are going to be really fast. We have to be able to run with everybody. We have to wear them out.”

The Hawks start their season with a meeting against Lawrence County on Dec. 1.

