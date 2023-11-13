DQ Rounball Previews 2023: Whitley County Girls

WYMT Weekend Edition News at 11 p.m.
By Audrey Hausberger
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 11:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Lady Colonels finished last season with a 10-18 season, but head coach Sean Pigman is returning two juniors and two seniors to aid in a more successful regular season and a deeper run in the district tournament for the 2023-24 season.

The Lady Colonels also have several talented freshmen on the squad who have been with the program since they were in middle school.

“The kids enjoy playing together and they are growing, Sean Pigman, the Lady Colonels head coach, said. “They don’t care who gets the credit. They want to win. They want to compete. We struggled at times last year, so they have a fire under their belly. They want to go compete and they want to prove that they belong.”

Whitley County opens their season on Dec. 1 against Lynn Camp.

