Country music festival coming to Ashland, Kentucky

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Some big names in country music will perform next year in Boyd County.

A two-day festival called ‘Rock the Country’ is set to visit seven small towns across the country, including Ashland, Kentucky.

“Ashland might be a small town, but we have big dreams, and it seems each week those dreams are coming true and our future is looking brighter,” said Brandy Clark, Executive Director, Visit Ashland, Kentucky. “We are so thankful our town has been given the opportunity to host the Rock the Country Tour and we can’t wait to celebrate the resilience and spirit of our community through the magic of live music!”

Kid Rock and Jason Aldean will appear at all festivals, but other performers will vary by city.

The festival is set to take place in Ashland on April 19 and April 20, 2024 at the Boyd County Fairgrounds.

The full lineup includes stars like Miranda Lambert, Hank Williams Jr., Lynyrd Skynyrd, Brantley Gilbert, Travis Tritt, Gavin Adcock, Colt Ford, Sadie Bass, Elvie Shane, and more.

Presale tickets for Rock The Country will be available on Thursday, November 16, 2023, from 10am to 10pm local.

Public on sale begins Friday, November 17, 2023, at 10:00am local time.

The festival is set to take place in Ashland on April 19 and April 20, 2024. (Alyssa Hannahs | Rock the Country)

