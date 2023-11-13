Corbin twins announce All-American status

Jacob and Jerod Smith are the first football All-Americans out of Corbin
Jacob and Jerod Smith pose for a picture with head football coach Tom Greer as they hold up...
Jacob and Jerod Smith pose for a picture with head football coach Tom Greer as they hold up their new Under Armour All-American shirts.(WYMT)
By Audrey Hausberger
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Corbin Redhounds are heading into their toughest battle of the 2023 football season this Friday with a meeting with Boyle County, an undefeated program and the team that beat the Redhounds in the 2022 Class 4A State Championship game at Kroger Field, but the Redhounds are now heading into the revenge matchup with two All-Americans on their roster.

Jacob and Jerod Smith announced their invitations to play in the 2024 Under Armour All-America game in January. The announcement was made in front of a packed Corbin gym filled with the twin’s parents, Susan Stamper-Smith and Jerod Smith, coaches, teachers and classmates.

The Smith twins are the first high school football All-Americans from the Corbin program.

”It has just been about Corbin,” Jacob Smith said. “Everything we have done has been for Corbin, so being able to bring this back to Corbin [is special]. It is not about us. It shows our whole team. You can’t do this without the other nine guys on the field.”

Typically, just over 100 players of the nation’s best players are selected by Under Armour to play in the annual game. The 2023 roster was 118 names long.

”I have been looking forward to playing in the game for a while actually,” Jerod Smith said. “I am very excited. One hundred of the best athletes in the nation get to play in it so it is going to be great competition. I am going to have a lot of fun with it.”

Jacob and Jerod are heading into round three of the state playoffs with the prestigious high school honor and hope to earn the same honor at the next level playing for Mark Stoops and the Kentucky Wildcats.

This story will be updated with video from the announcement.

