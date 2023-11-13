ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Nicholas Hazelett

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Nicholas Hazelett is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever.

Hazelett is a senior at Paintsville High School, where he has a 4.26 GPA.

He is a member of the National Beta Club, choir, the academic team, the Kentucky Department of Education Student Advisory Council, the Kentucky Student Voice team and the Kentucky Young Democrats.

Congratulations, Nicholas!

