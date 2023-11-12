WATCH: ARH Sports Overtime -- Saturday, November 11, 2023

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In tonight’s ARH Sports Overtime, Armando Barry and Audrey Hausberger break down Kentucky’s brutal loss to eighth-ranked Alabama and show highlights from local mountain college games and around the SEC.

ARH Sports Overtime will air at 11:20 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11.

The cast will also show all the mountain team matchups for round three of the high school football playoffs.

