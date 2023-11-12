Tracking another dry spell

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - High pressure looks to settle into the region for the upcoming work week, so we are tracking another stretch of dry weather.

Tonight Through Monday Night

The forecast will remain calm and cool in the short term. We stay dry tonight under a partly cloudy sky. Low temperatures fall into the mid-and-upper-30s.

We are tracking above-average weather to kick off the work week. Highs on Monday top out in the mid-60s. We stay dry under a mix of Sun and clouds.

Into Monday night, the forecast does not change much. Lows fall into the mid-30s under a partly cloudy sky as dry weather lingers.

Fire Danger Returns As We Remain Dry

Dry weather will also stick around for the middle of the week, so we are watching out for fire danger to increase again.

Temperatures on Tuesday top out near average. We reach the upper-50s under a partly sunny sky. Lows fall into the upper-30s and lower-40s.

Wednesday is trending milder. Highs reach the mid-60s. We remain dry and partly sunny. Lows dip into the upper-30s and lower-40s.

Most of Thursday also looks dry and warm. Temperatures top out in the upper-60s under a mix of Sun and clouds. Lows fall into the upper-40s and lower-50s. We are tracking stray chances into Thursday night as our next rainmaker looks to move closer to the region.

As dry, mild weather returns, please remember not to burn as our fire risk will remain elevated this week.

Our Next Cold Front

We are tracking our next cold front to end the work week. Scattered showers are possible on Friday under a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures look to reach the mid-and-lower-60s, while lows dip into the mid-40s.

The weekend forecast is looking drier and cooler.

Temperatures on Saturday and Sunday top out in the mid-and-upper-50s, and lows bottom out in the upper-30s and lower-40s.

We are looking dry and mostly sunny on both days.

