Road closings scheduled in Morgan, Perry counties

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced more road work will be taking place in two Eastern Kentucky Counties.

Part of KY-267 in Perry County will be closed during the day starting Tuesday, Nov. 14.

The road will be closed at mile-marker 6.11 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day through Friday, Nov. 17.

Overnight utility work will also soon begin on U.S. 460 in Morgan County. The work will take place at mile-marker 17.13 in West Liberty.

The work is expected to take three nights to complete. Officials say drivers should expect one-lane alternating traffic leading to delays.

