Perry County student collecting donations for hospice

Greg and Noreen Hospice Care Center
Greg and Noreen Hospice Care Center(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Greg and Noreen Hospice Care Center has held a place in the heart of Trayten Woods throughout his life.

“I’ve been there a couple times, you know,” Woods, a student at Perry County Central High School, said.

After seeing posts on social media and talking to his parents, Woods decided he wanted to help families going through difficult times.

He is collecting donations to give to the Greg and Noreen Hospice Care Center.

“It’s mostly non-perishable items, and stuff that kids can snack on and family members just love and all that,” said Trayten Woods.

You can donate items by dropping them off at State Farm in Hazard or M&N Furniture.

Woods plans to deliver the donations on Nov. 15.

