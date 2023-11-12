Kentucky MBB picks up 4-star point guard from Lyon County

Lyon County's Travis Perry at the free throw line in the KHSAA Sweet 16
Lyon County's Travis Perry at the free throw line in the KHSAA Sweet 16(WKYT)
By Audrey Hausberger
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Travis Perry, a four-star point guard from Lyon County, KY, is staying home to play at the next level for the Kentucky Wildcats. Perry announced his commitment to John Calipari and UK on Sunday afternoon from his high school.

Perry is the state’s all-time leading scorer after the PG hit a free throw in the third quarter of the 2023 UK Healthcare Boy’s Sweet 16 tournament inside Rupp Arena back in March. Perry surpassed Kelly “King” Coleman’s previous record of 4,337 career points.

Perry was also named the 2022-23 Gatorade Kentucky Boys Basketball Player of the Year.

The point guard’s final list of schools to choose from included Cincinnati, Ole Miss, Western Kentucky and Alabama.

