Georgia extends No. 1 reign to 22 straight weeks in AP Top 25 Poll

(WYMT) - By no surprise, it is still the Georgia Bulldogs against everyone else in the college football landscape and in the newest AP Top 25 Poll.

The Bulldogs remain atop the poll for 22 straight weeks, the second-longest run of being ranked No. 1 in the poll’s 87-year run following the USC Trojans’ 33-week reign from 2003-05.

Georgia kept their top spot after cruising by a top-10 matchup 52-17 against then No. 10 Ole Miss. The Rebels drop to No. 13.

The rest of the top eight teams remain the same this week. An unfamiliar face in the Lousiville Cardinals climbs into the top 10 at the No. 9 spot following a Thursday night 31-24 win over Virginia. This is the Cards’ highest ranking since 2016 when the program had Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson.

Kansas is the only team to drop out of the rankings after the Jayhawks lost at home to Texas Tech 16-13.

Kentucky received zero votes in this week’s poll after losing at home 49-21 to No. 8 Alabama.

Here is the AP Top 25 poll:

1. Georgia (10-0)

2. Michigan (10-0)

3. Ohio State (10-0)

4. Florida State (10-0)

5. Washington (10-0)

6. Oregon (9-1)

7. Texas (9-1)

8. Alabama (9-1)

9. Louisville (9-1)

10. Oregon State (8-2)

11. Missouri (8-2)

12. Penn State (8-2)

13. Ole Miss (8-2)

14. Oklahoma (8-2)

15. LSU (7-3)

16. Utah (7-3)

17. Tulane (9-1)

18. James Madison (10-0)

19. Arizona (7-3)

20. Notre Dame (7-3)

21. Tennessee (7-3)

22. North Carolina (8-2)

23. Kansas State (7-3)

24. Oklahoma State (7-3)

25. Liberty (10-0)

