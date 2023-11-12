Firefighters on high alert as dry weather continues

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Sunday
By RJ Johnson
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Fire officials have had a busy week as fires ripped through thousands of acres across the region.

With some rain on Friday, it helped with putting some of those fires out.

“We got much needed rain, it won’t take and stop the problem, this will be dry. It’s already dried back out to the point it could burn,” said Sunshine Volunteer Fire Chief Steven Hatfield.

However, with no rain on the forecast until later in the week, he said they are on high alert.

“The dry weather this week, we’re really going to be watching and make sure we don’t have another breakout,” he explained. “We’re prepared in case the worst does happen. We do have people out, kind of actively patrolling, looking for people actively burning so we can get those extinguished before maybe they start a fire.”

He said it’s important not to burn, even if you don’t live in a county with an active burn ban. Adding that also goes for folks on the grill.

“No burning, even grilling. A lot of people wouldn’t consider that to be an outside burning source there. No grilling, because you can even have something come out of the grill, ember something and get a fire started,” he said.

Hatfield said if you see any burning going on, call the sheriff’s office or emergency management.

For a list of counties under a burn ban, click here.

To view active fires statewide, click here.

