Coaches Poll top 25 released heading into week 12 of CFB

Virginia Tech cornerback Derrick Canteen (13) tries to bring down Louisville running back Isaac...
Virginia Tech cornerback Derrick Canteen (13) tries to bring down Louisville running back Isaac Guerendo (23) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. Louisville won 34-3. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
By Audrey Hausberger
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WYMT) - After Week 11 of college football, the top eight teams remain the same in the newest Coaches Poll top 25.

Alabama stays at No. 8 after taking down the Kentucky Wildcats 49-21 Saturday afternoon. The win in Lexington was the Crimson Tide’s eighth consecutive win over the Cats. UK received no votes in the poll.

Entering the top 10 this week at No. 9 are the Louisville Cardinals following a 31-24 win over Virginia under the Thursday night lights. This is the Cardinals’ first top-10 appearance since 2016.

Despite the major controversy surrounding Jim Harbaugh and Michigan, the Wolverines took down Penn State 24-15, keeping Michigan at No. 2 and sliding the Nittany Lions down three spots to No. 12.

Missouri is placed at No. 11, the Tigers highest ranking this season, after they blew over then ranked No. 14 Tennessee 36-7 who now drops seven positions to No. 19.

Here is the Coaches Poll top 25:

1. Georgia (10-0)

2. Michigan (10-0)

3. Ohio State (10-0)

4. Florida State (10-0)

5. Washington (10-0)

6. Oregon (9-1)

7. Texas (9-1)

8. Alabama (9-1)

9. Louisville (9-1)

10. Oregon State (8-2)

11. Missouri (8-2)

12. Penn State (8-2)

13. Oklahoma (8-2)

14. Ole Miss (8-2)

15. LSU (7-3)

16. Utah (7-3)

17. Tulane (9-1)

18. Notre Dame (7-3)

19. Tennessee (7-3)

20. North Carolina (8-2)

21. James Madison (10-0)

22. Arizona (7-3)

23. Iowa (8-2)

24. Kansas State (7-3)

25. Oklahoma State (7-3)

