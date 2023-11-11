WATCH: ARH Sports Overtime - November 10, 2023

WYMT Sports Overtime
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 12:05 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Several teams from across the region punched a ticket to round three of the high school football playoffs. Nate Johnson and Armando Barry highlight some big moments from round two plus preview Kentucky’s game against #8 Alabama.

For local scores from round two, click here.

You can catch up on local highlights below.

Bell County vs. Belfry & ARH Game of the Week:

Food City Fans in the Stands & Local High School Football Highlights:

Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10 & Local High School Football Highlights:

Take it to the Bank, Kentucky Basketball & Kentucky Football:

Round 2 Scores
Scores from across the mountains for round two of high school football playoffs
Southwestern welcomed Pulaski to the reservation for round two of the KHSAA playoffs in a...
Warriors win second meeting vs. Pulaski
Belfry hosts Bell County in round 2 of the state football playoffs
Bell County escapes Belfry to keep journey to Kroger alive
Tune in to the ARH Game of the Week at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
Middlesboro stings Paintsville, advances to round three
Somerset’s explosive first half sparked their 57-0 shutout.
Somerset shuts out Leslie County in round two