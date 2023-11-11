WATCH: ARH Sports Overtime - November 10, 2023

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Several teams from across the region punched a ticket to round three of the high school football playoffs. Nate Johnson and Armando Barry highlight some big moments from round two plus preview Kentucky’s game against #8 Alabama.

For local scores from round two, click here.

You can catch up on local highlights below.

Bell County vs. Belfry & ARH Game of the Week:

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Food City Fans in the Stands & Local High School Football Highlights:

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10 & Local High School Football Highlights:

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Take it to the Bank, Kentucky Basketball & Kentucky Football:

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.