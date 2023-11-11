WATCH: ARH Game of the Week - Paintsville vs. Middlesboro

By Cameron Aaron
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 7:27 PM EST
MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - Our ARH Game of the Week showcases a second round matchup between the Paintsville Tigers and the Middlesboro Yellowjackets.

The Yellowjackets (8-2) are having a strong season and riding a six-game winning streak.

After starting 1-4 on the season, the Tigers have won five out of the last six games and currently sit at 6-5.

The two programs have not met on the gridiron in more than two decades. Middlesboro won 35-8 in 2002, while Paintsville won 28-23 in 2001.

The winner of our ARH Game of the Week will advance to round three of the Class 1A playoffs and play the winner of Williamsburg vs. Pikeville.

You can catch all of the action on our second channel, Heroes and Icons, or in the video player above.

