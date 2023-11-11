Warriors win second meeting vs. Pulaski

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Southwestern welcomed Pulaski to the reservation for round two of the KHSAA playoffs in a rivalry rematch that last saw the Warriors come out on top 28-16.

After heading to the lockers up 21-7, the Warriors went on to win 41-13.

The second half opened with Owen Campbell calling his number for an opening play touchdown to go up 28-7.

Both teams were held scoreless for the remainder of the third quarter but Braxton Walters would bring the scoring back for Southwestern to go up 35-7.

The Warriors followed the touchdown by recovering an onside kick with seven minutes left in the game.

Southwestern would go on to score one more time with a Kaeden Flores run on 4th and 5.

The Warriors have now beaten the Maroons in their last six meetings dating back to the 2020 playoffs where Southwestern won 35-14.

The last time Pulaski beat Southwestern was in the 2020 regular season, winning 15-12.

