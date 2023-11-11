Somerset shuts out Leslie County in round two

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Jack Demmler
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:45 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - The Briar Jumpers hosted Leslie County in round two of the KHSAA playoffs, a team they beat earlier in the season 36-13.

Somerset’s explosive first half sparked their 57-0 shutout.

The Briar Jumpers opened the game forcing a fumble on the opening kickoff and setting the offense up deep in Eagles territory.

On the first play from scrimmage, Kam Hughes found the endzone after evading two Eagles to go up 7-0.

The Briar Jumpers added their second turnover of the night, forcing a Landry Collett fumble.

That turnover turned into another Somerset score courtesy of Kris Hughes.

Kris Hughes would add another touchdown with a 60+ yard reception to extend the lead 21-0.

Kris gave the Eagles their third turnover of the quarter with an interception that he returned to the 18-yard-line.

Kris added a first quarter hat trick to his stat line punching it in from three yards out to go up 28-0.

The Briar Jumpers keep their hopes alive for a return to the state championship since 2019.

Leslie County ends their season 7-5, their first winning record since 2019.

