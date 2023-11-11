Shelby Valley offense remains hot with second round win
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 10:39 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Shelby Valley Wildcats hosted the Floyd Central Jaguars in the second round of the Class 2A playoffs.
At the half, the Wildcats were up 28-6 over the Jags, and the Shelby Valley offense would not let up in the second half.
The Wildcats advanced with a 51-6 win. With the win, Shelby Valley has scored at least 50 points in five straight games.
Shelby Valley (9-3) will play Martin County in round three.
In week three, the Wildcats earned a 16-7 win over Martin County.
Floyd Central finishes the season at 6-6.
