Shelby Valley offense remains hot with second round win

Floyd Central vs Shelby Valley in week 2 of playoffs
Floyd Central vs Shelby Valley in week 2 of playoffs(WYMT)
By Madison Carmouche
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 10:39 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Shelby Valley Wildcats hosted the Floyd Central Jaguars in the second round of the Class 2A playoffs.

At the half, the Wildcats were up 28-6 over the Jags, and the Shelby Valley offense would not let up in the second half.

The Wildcats advanced with a 51-6 win. With the win, Shelby Valley has scored at least 50 points in five straight games.

Shelby Valley (9-3) will play Martin County in round three.

In week three, the Wildcats earned a 16-7 win over Martin County.

Floyd Central finishes the season at 6-6.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
body found
Kentucky State Police investigating Pike Co. death
A Pulaski County man was taken into custody in Indiana after shooting and killing two people.
Suspect in Pulaski Co. shooting arrested in Indiana
Update: Coroner releases name of woman killed in Letcher County fire
A Pulaski County man was taken into custody in Indiana after shooting and killing two people.
Detectives talk with suspect following triple shooting

Latest News

Martin Co. goes head-to-head with Betsy Layne
Martin County set to face familiar foe in round three
Corbin and Taylor County match up in the playoffs.
Corbin continues undefeated streak with second round win
Tune in to the ARH Game of the Week at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
Middlesboro stings Paintsville, advances to round three
East Ridge Girls Basketball
DQ Roundball Previews 2023: East Ridge Warriors Girls
East Ridge Boys Basketball
DQ Roundball Previews 2023: East Ridge Warriors