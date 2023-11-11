Scores from across the mountains for round two of high school football playoffs

By Cameron Aaron
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 12:02 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Here are scores from across the region for round two of the high school football playoffs.

You can also find highlights in the video player above.

For ARH Sports Overtime, click here.

FRIDAY (11/10):

Paintsville 14, Middlesboro 40

Williamsburg 0, Pikeville 42

Breathitt County 12, Beechwood 42

Betsy Layne 6, Martin County 35

Floyd Central 6, Shelby Valley 51

Leslie County 0, Somerset 57

Bell County 24, Belfry 22

Lawrence County 28, Rockcastle County 31

Perry Central 0, Boyle County 49

Taylor County 14, Corbin 49

Boyd County 14, Johnson Central 28

North Laurel 42, Madison Southern 6

Pulaski County 13, Southwestern 41

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

