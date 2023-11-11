Scores from across the mountains for round two of high school football playoffs
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 12:02 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Here are scores from across the region for round two of the high school football playoffs.
You can also find highlights in the video player above.
For ARH Sports Overtime, click here.
FRIDAY (11/10):
Paintsville 14, Middlesboro 40
Williamsburg 0, Pikeville 42
Breathitt County 12, Beechwood 42
Betsy Layne 6, Martin County 35
Floyd Central 6, Shelby Valley 51
Leslie County 0, Somerset 57
Bell County 24, Belfry 22
Lawrence County 28, Rockcastle County 31
Perry Central 0, Boyle County 49
Boyd County 14, Johnson Central 28
North Laurel 42, Madison Southern 6
Pulaski County 13, Southwestern 41
Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.