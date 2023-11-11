Pikeville students plant flags, prepare fundraiser for veterans

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A group of students from Pikeville High School is celebrating Veterans Day by painting the campus red, white and blue.

The ‘Teens Who Care’ program raised money for the local VFW recently, setting a goal of $600 and making a plan to plant a flag near the school’s veteran memorial for every dollar raised.

The group, spearheaded by Andrew Deskins and Grayson Jones, wanted to show the veterans in the community they are never forgotten. The plan was met with community and campus support, allowing the group to quickly surpass its goal by raising around $2,000.

“We need to raise children who understand the community, who understand the world, and have a compassion for others,” said teacher and group sponsor Kelly Scott. “And when I see what they’ve done, my heart is just so happy.”

Thursday, the students planted the flags on campus, lining the sidewalks and peppering the schoolyard with patriotism.

“It just means that those kids see that there’s more to the world than just them,” said Scott. “More to the world than just what’s in these four walls of this school.”

Students said they were proud to be part of the project, blessed to be able to provide a little payment to the people who pay more than most people could ever know.

“You sacrifice that time with your family- you sacrifice some things that you may want to do- for the service of your country,” said Deskins. “And, so, just to give back just a little bit of what they gave up for us... that’s what it’s all about.”

