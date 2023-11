PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Panthers took care of business versus Williamsburg winning 42-0 Friday night.

Isaac Duty, Tayvian Boykins, and Brenden Anthony led the way on offense.

Isaiah Stanley had the play of the night though with a second quarter pick-six.

Pikeville will host Middlesboro in the region final November 17 at Pikeville.

