Milroe, No. 8 Crimson Tide cruise past Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Alabama’s Jalen Milroe led the eighth-ranked Crimson Tide to a dominating SEC-west clinching win in Lexington over the Wildcats, 49-21.

UK won their last game against Mississippi State 24-3 in Starkville. It was Kentucky’s first win at Mississippi State since 2008.

Alabama has won the last seven meetings versus Kentucky.

The last time the Cats beat the Crimson Tide, they won in an overtime thriller in 1997, 40-34.

A few snaps into the game, Alabama’s Jalen Milroe was under pressure until he cut back and pierced through the Cats’ defense up the middle, showing his signature scrambling ability.

The Crimson Tide quarterback hobbled back up after he was tackled and went out for a few plays.

Milroe returned early in the first and capped off the Crimson Tide’s first drive of the game with a 26-yard pitch-and-catch to Amari Niblack for the opening score of the day.

On Kentucky’s first snap of the game, running back Ray Davis took the handoff from Devin Leary and rushed along the outside for a 6-yard run.

The Cats ended their first drive with a three-and-out.

On Alabama’s second drive, Milroe connected with Kobe Prentice for a 40-yard touchdown pass.

This pushed the Crimson Tide up two scores just before the five-minute mark for the first quarter.

Kentucky’s offense melted when the Cats received the ball back after Barion Brown fumbled on the first snap of UK’s second drive.

Alabama recovered it and brought it to the one. On the next snap, Milroe pushed it in the endzone to increase their lead, 21-0, in just the first quarter.

On the following kickoff return, Alabama’s returner dropped the catch and Kentucky’s Nasir Addison recovered it.

This play fueled enough momentum for the Cats to drive down the field and get to the goal line.

Leary hit wide receiver Tayvion Robinson for a 6-yard touchdown pass, cutting the Crimson Tide lead, 21-7.

Milroe and the Crimson Tide responded with another touchdown pass, pushing their lead back to up , 27-7.

The Cats tried to put the pieces back together in the middle of the second period, starting the following drive with a 25-yard strike from Leary to wide receiver Dane Key.

On the following snap, Leary connected with Brendan Bates for another big gain.

The Cats’ efforts fell short on 4th & 1. Leary’s pass attempt was batted down in his face, caught back by Leary, and then the pocket collapsed to force a turnover on downs.

Kentucky’s defense handed the ball right back to their offense when Jordan Lovett picked off Milroe with less than five minutes left in the first half.

Leary was intercepted on an outside pass attempt in the following drive by Alabama’s Terrion Arnold, giving the Crimson Tide the ball at the 31-yard line with just over two minutes to go in the first half.

Alabama led UK, 28-7, going into halftime at Kroger Field.

Around the ten-minute mark of the third quarter, Kentucky finally added points to the scoreboard off a 10 play, 75-yard drive that ended with a Ray Davis rushing touchdown near the goal line.

This score cut the Cats’ deficit to just two scores, 28-14.

However, as Alabama did all game, the Crimson Tide responded with another score for Milroe’s fifth touchdown of the game.

Milroe collected his sixth touchdown of the day with another tush push around the start of the fourth quarter, keeping Kentucky out of reach, 42-14.

After a 74-yard carry by UK’s Ramon Jefferson, the Cats scored with a Ray Davis punch from the 1-yard line in the endzone.

With just over a minute left in the game, former Briar Jumper Kaiya Sharon replaced Devin Leary at quarterback.

Alabama would ease into a SEC-West-clinching win over UK, 49-21.

