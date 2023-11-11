Middlesboro stings Paintsville, advances to round three
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 7:27 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - Our ARH Game of the Week featured a second round matchup between the Paintsville Tigers and the Middlesboro Yellowjackets.
The Yellowjackets secured the 40-14 win and improve to 9-2. The Yellowjackets will ride a seven-game winning streak into the third round of the playoffs.
Middlesboro will advance to play the Pikeville Panthers.
Paintsville ends the season at 6-6.
