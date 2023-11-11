Martin County set to face familiar foe in round three

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Martin County Cardinals advanced to round three of the Class 2A playoffs following a home win over the Betsy Layne Bobcats.

At the start of the second quarter, the Cardinals were up 7-0.

However, Martin County would extend the lead and secure the 35-6 win.

Martin County improves to 7-5 and will play the Shelby Valley Wildcats in the third round.

The Cardinals lost 16-7 to the Wildcats in week three.

Betsy Layne finishes a strong season with a 10-2 record.

