Martin County picks up second round win
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 10:32 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Martin County Cardinals advanced to round three of the Class 2A playoffs following a home win over the Betsy Layne Bobcats.
At the start of the second quarter, the Cardinals were up 7-0.
However, Martin County would extend the lead and secure the 35-6 win.
Martin County improves to 7-5.
Betsy Layne finishes a strong season with a 10-2 record.
