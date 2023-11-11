Martin County picks up second round win

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Madison Carmouche
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 10:32 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Martin County Cardinals advanced to round three of the Class 2A playoffs following a home win over the Betsy Layne Bobcats.

At the start of the second quarter, the Cardinals were up 7-0.

However, Martin County would extend the lead and secure the 35-6 win.

Martin County improves to 7-5.

Betsy Layne finishes a strong season with a 10-2 record.

