Magoffin Countians honors veterans, completes memorial

Magoffin County Veterans
Magoffin County Veterans(WYMT)
By RJ Johnson
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Honoring veterans has been something Magoffin County Judge Executive Matthew Wireman said he has always been passionate about.

“We have veterans who have been involved in every major battle since the creation of Magoffin County in 1860, so we honor our veterans here,” he explained.

He saw other memorials across the country and wanted to bring something similar to Magoffin county.

“What happened a couple of years ago, I saw a couple of veteran memorials that had all of the service flags around it and it got me wanting that same thing here in Magoffin County,” Wireman said.

On Saturday, the flags at the Magoffin County Veterans Memorial were raised for the first time representing all of the military branches.

“What you see is all of the service flags and the MIA flag around the perimeter, guarding our veterans memorial and our USA flag,” he explained.

Wireman said the completed memorial means a lot for the community.

“It’s something from our region, we stand up and we fight for our nation and as you’ve seen from the crowd that was here today, our community supports us,” he said. “I think our community has gotten behind this effort, we’re continuing to dedicate roads, you see the casualty list on the wall behind me. We’re going through it one by one, identifying the communities they were raised in and putting signs up and doing veteran ceremonies for those individuals.”

He said seeing folks so engaged in the ceremony puts everything in perspective.

“They weren’t all veterans out there, there was a lot of people just from the community that came out today and that makes me proud to be a Magoffin countian and a Kentuckian and an American,” Wireman explained.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Tyler Childers performs at Railbird Music Festival on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at The Infield at...
Eastern Kentucky natives receive Grammy nominations
Photo Courtesy: Somerset Police Department Facebook
Police searching for missing teen in Southern Kentucky
Photo Courtesy: Letcher County Jail
Two men facing charges following drug bust in Letcher County

Latest News

Thyroid Cancer Awareness
Community helps fundraise for Perry Co. student battling cancer
Vietnam veteran Ervine Allen talks to the crowd.
Breathitt Countians honor veterans with parade, ceremony
WYMT First Alert Weather
Dry weather sets in for several days
‘Big Blue Crush’ blood donation competition returning this week
Anthem God's Pantry Food Bank
Two organizations team up to announce mobile food pantry in Eastern Kentucky