Local mountain football teams in round 3
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Here is the slate of local high school mountain football teams competing in round three of the playoffs.
CLASS 1A
Middlesboro (8-2) at Pikeville (8-2) -- Friday Nov. 17, Time TBD
CLASS 2A
Martin County (6-5) at Beechwood (10-1) -- Friday, Nov. 17, Time TBD
Shelby Valley (8-3) at Somerset (8-3) -- Friday, Nov. 17, Time TBD
CLASS 3A
East Carter (8-2) at Bell County (10-1) -- Friday, Nov. 17, Time TBD
Lexington Catholic (7-4) at Rockcastle County (10-1) -- Friday, Nov. 17, Time TBD
CLASS 4A
Johnson Central (8-3) at Covington Catholic (11-0) -- Friday, Nov. 17, Time TBD
Corbin (11-0) at Boyle County (11-0) -- Friday, Nov. 17, Time TBD
CLASS 5A
Cooper (9-2) at Southwestern (8-3) -- Friday, Nov. 17, Time TBD
North Laurel (7-4) at Highlands (10-1) -- Friday, Nov. 17, Time TBD
We will update the kickoff times of all the round three games as the new information comes in.
