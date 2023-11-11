Local mountain football teams in round 3

By Armando Barry
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 12:39 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Here is the slate of local high school mountain football teams competing in round three of the playoffs.

CLASS 1A

Middlesboro (8-2) at Pikeville (8-2) -- Friday Nov. 17, Time TBD

CLASS 2A

Martin County (6-5) at Beechwood (10-1) -- Friday, Nov. 17, Time TBD

Shelby Valley (8-3) at Somerset (8-3) -- Friday, Nov. 17, Time TBD

CLASS 3A

East Carter (8-2) at Bell County (10-1) -- Friday, Nov. 17, Time TBD

Lexington Catholic (7-4) at Rockcastle County (10-1) -- Friday, Nov. 17, Time TBD

CLASS 4A

Johnson Central (8-3) at Covington Catholic (11-0) -- Friday, Nov. 17, Time TBD

Corbin (11-0) at Boyle County (11-0) -- Friday, Nov. 17, Time TBD

CLASS 5A

Cooper (9-2) at Southwestern (8-3) -- Friday, Nov. 17, Time TBD

North Laurel (7-4) at Highlands (10-1) -- Friday, Nov. 17, Time TBD

We will update the kickoff times of all the round three games as the new information comes in.

