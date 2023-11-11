Kentucky hosts No. 8 Alabama

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Cats welcome the eighth-ranked team in the nation to Kroger field Saturday at noon.

UK won their last game against Mississippi State 24-3 in Starkville. It was Kentucky’s first win at Mississippi State since 2008.

Alabama has won the last seven meetings versus Kentucky.

The last time the Cats beat the Crimson Tide, they won in an overtime thriller in 1997, 40-34.

