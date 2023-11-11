Johnson Central soars back in comeback round 2 win over Boyd County

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Johnson Central Golden Eagles soared back from down 14 points to defeat the Boyd County Lions in round two of the Class 4A high school football playoffs, 28-14.

Early on, the game went in Boyd County’s favor. The Lions’ defense set the tone shutting down the Golden Eagles consistent run attack and then scoring on back-to-back drives in the first period.

The Lions were led by their wide receiver Camaron Collins, who continually made spectacular grabs on deep passes down field.

In the second quarter, Johnson Central began to gain momentum back through their offensive lineman, who created bigger gaps for the run game to flourish again.

The Golden Eagles first touchdown of the night came early in the second on a 7-yard Christian Barnes touchdown run.

The defense began to jam the Lions from their explosive plays as well. Johnson Central’s Logan Music lit a fire in the home crowd on a chilly Friday night when he intercepted a pass by Boyd County quarterback Rhett Holbrook in the endzone.

Johnson Central’s Logan Morrow had one of the most explosive plays of the game when he rushed for 40 yards, before needing assistance to get to the sideline with an apparent injury from when he was tackled on the play.

Running back Dalton Matney capped off the Golden Eagles’ first drive of the second half with a rushing touchdown to tie the game at 14.

From then on, Johnson Central exploded to seal the comeback win, 28-14.

The Golden Eagles advance to round three where Johnson Central will hit the road to take on Covington Catholic. The time is still TBD.

