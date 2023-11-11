Food City Fans in the Stands - Round 2

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 12:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELFRY, Ky. (WYMT) - Fans packed the stadium Friday night as the Bell County Bobcats traveled to play the Belfry Pirates in a round two matchup.

The crowd received this week’s nod for Food City Fans in the Stands.

You can catch the segment in the video player above.

Bell County got the 24-22 win over Belfry.

With the win, Bell County improves to 11-1 and will face East Carter in week three of the playoffs.

Belfry ends the season at 8-4.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Photo Courtesy: Letcher County Jail
Two men facing charges following drug bust in Letcher County
Tyler Childers performs at Railbird Music Festival on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at The Infield at...
Eastern Kentucky natives receive Grammy nominations
FILE -- Authorities have charged two elementary school employees after a student was allegedly...
Teacher facing charges for paddling student at school; assistant principal also arrested

Latest News

The KHSAA approved the final football alignment for the upcoming 20 23 and 20 24 football...
Local mountain football teams in round 3
Isaiah Stanley after his pick-six.
Pikeville handles Williamsburg at home
Kentucky's Antonio Reeves shoots against Texas A&M-Commerce during the first half of an NCAA...
Balanced scoring leads UK past Texas A&M Commerce
Quarterback Jacob Grimm looks focused before the kickoff of Johnson Central's round two high...
Johnson Central soars back in comeback round 2 win over Boyd County