Food City Fans in the Stands - Round 2

BELFRY, Ky. (WYMT) - Fans packed the stadium Friday night as the Bell County Bobcats traveled to play the Belfry Pirates in a round two matchup.

The crowd received this week’s nod for Food City Fans in the Stands.

Bell County got the 24-22 win over Belfry.

With the win, Bell County improves to 11-1 and will face East Carter in week three of the playoffs.

Belfry ends the season at 8-4.

