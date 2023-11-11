Dry weather sets in for several days

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The forecast is looking very dry over the next several days. A very strong ridge of high pressure has built into the Ohio Valley and isn’t going anywhere fast. As we go into the overnight tonight we expect mostly clear skies and temperatures to fall into the low to mid-30s. Watch out for a bit of patchy fog to develop in the valleys tonight. We keep things nice and dry on your Sunday with highs in the lower to mid-60s, a very nice typical fall day.

Early Next Week

Monday and Tuesday we continue the dry weather as that high pressure continues to sit and spin over the eastern half of the United States. Both days will feature mainly clear skies and lows in the lower 40s and highs in the mid-60s. One thing we will need to keep an eye on early next week is do we see the wildfire threat spark up again. With the dry conditions, warm temperatures and some breezy afternoons, we could see the threat of wildfires climb once again.

Mid-Week and After

The forecast gets a bit murky at least for the middle to end of next week. The question is will the strong area of high pressure stay strong and keep us dry or will it weaken enough to let an area of low pressure from the Gulf of Mexico move far enough north to bring us rain? Right now most of the model guidance is leaning toward a drier solution, but there is at least a small chance we get a few showers in on Wednesday and Thursday. Expect highs in the mid 60s both days.

Then as we get towards the end of the week a very strong cold front to dive into the region. That will likey bring showers to the mountains on Friday and possibly lingering into Saturday. Cooler temperatures will move in with this front and next weekend looks to be cooler than average.

