Corbin continues undefeated streak with second round win

Corbin and Taylor County match up in the playoffs.
Corbin and Taylor County match up in the playoffs.(WYMT)
By Madison Carmouche
Published: Nov. 10, 2023
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Taylor County Cardinals traveled to face the undefeated Corbin Redhounds for a second round matchup.

At the half, the Redhounds were up 21-0, and Corbin would never look back.

Corbin (12-0) advances to round three of the Class 4A playoffs following the 49-14 win over Taylor County.

The Redhounds face a big test against Boyle County on Nov. 17.

