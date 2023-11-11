Corbin continues undefeated streak with second round win

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Taylor County Cardinals traveled to face the undefeated Corbin Redhounds for a second round matchup.

At the half, the Redhounds were up 21-0, and Corbin would never look back.

Corbin (12-0) advances to round three of the Class 4A playoffs following the 49-14 win over Taylor County.

The Redhounds face a big test against Boyle County on Nov. 17.

