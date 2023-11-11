Breathitt Countians honor veterans with parade, ceremony

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Patriotism is something that has always been in the hearts of Breathitt Countians.

“In World War II, Breathitt County was the only county, not in the state of Kentucky, but the whole United States, that didn’t have to draft one person,” said Breathitt County Judge Executive Jeff Noble.

When Veterans Day rolled around, community members participated in honoring those who have served the country.

First responders and the Breathitt County High School JROTC led a parade where they escorted veterans.

Folks then gathered at a nearby church for ceremonial remarks.

“We owe our very existence to our veterans, and that cannot be emphasized enough, the way I look at it,” said DAV Commander and Vietnam veteran Ervine Allen.

With patriotic tunes and stories, veterans and community members once again showed their passion for freedom.

