‘Big Blue Crush’ blood donation competition returning this week

‘Big Blue Crush’ blood donation competition returning this week
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 9:59 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The annual Big Blue Crush, the yearly blood competition between Kentucky Blood Center and Medic Regional Blood Center in Tennessee, returns this week.

It’s a chance for Big Blue Nation to beat Volunteer fans.

The competition is from November 13 through the 17.

You can donate at any of the eight donor centers or mobile drives.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
body found
Kentucky State Police investigating Pike Co. death
A Pulaski County man was taken into custody in Indiana after shooting and killing two people.
Suspect in Pulaski Co. shooting arrested in Indiana
Update: Coroner releases name of woman killed in Letcher County fire
A Pulaski County man was taken into custody in Indiana after shooting and killing two people.
Detectives talk with suspect following triple shooting

Latest News

Anthem God's Pantry Food Bank
Two organizations team up to announce mobile food pantry in Eastern Kentucky
Students say they were proud to be part of the project, blessed to be able to provide a little...
Pikeville students plant flags, prepare fundraiser for veterans
Johns Creek area DAV
Annual Veterans Day celebration continues in Pike County
Tyler Childers performs at Railbird Music Festival on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at The Infield at...
Eastern Kentucky natives receive Grammy nominations