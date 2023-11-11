Balanced scoring leads UK past Texas A&M Commerce

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) -All five starters scored in double-digits as Kentucky defeated Texas A&M Commerce 81-61.

Led by grad student Antonio Reeves, who hit five threes on the way to 21 points, the ‘Cats were able to quickly diminish an early 13-point deficit and cruise to victory.

“That’s what this team is. It could be Robert (Dillingham), it could be Reed (Sheppard), it could be DJ (Wagner). I thought Justin (Edwards) played really well today,” said UK Head Coach John Calipari.

The Cats played with a fast pace throughout the game, winning in the fast break points category 23-1.

They also only had three turnovers.

“That’s the way we practice. We practice running up and down the floor. Just getting used to it and practice has made it easy for us in a game I’d say,” said UK freshman forward Justin Edwards.

The ‘Cats next matchup is against No. 1 Kansas on Nov. 14. The game, which is part of the annual Champions Classic, will air on ESPN following the conclusion of the Duke/Michigan State game.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.