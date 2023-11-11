Annual Veterans Day celebration continues in Pike County

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Thacker Memorial hosted its annual Veterans Day service on Friday, inviting the community to celebrate the people who served and continue to serve the nation.

The event, which has been hosted at Annie E. Young Cemetery for decades, included special guest Lee Watts, special music by Marlana VanHoose and flag planting by the Shelby Valley High School JROTC.

The event also included the Johns Creek chapter of the DAV.

Owner Larry Thacker said he is proud to be able to make the event happen each year, saying it is the least they can do.

“We can’t never give back too much and we will always do this,” he said. “As long as I’m here, this celebration always go on.”

The funeral home also hosts a Memorial Day motorcycle ride and a Christmas candlelight ceremony to bring the community together a few times every year.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.