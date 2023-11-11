Alzheimer’s Awareness Month: signs and symptoms of dementia

Norton Health Care
By Olivia Russell
Published: Nov. 11, 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - November is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month, which is a time to bring attention to the signs and symptoms of this crippling disease.

According to the CDC, almost 6 million people in the U.S. have Alzheimer’s disease, and that number is expected to triple by 2060.

Doctors say having loved ones with Alzheimer’s can make the holidays difficult.

Dr. Greg Cooper, the Director of the Norton Neuroscience Institute’s Memory Center, says it’s important for families to be patient with their relatives who have Alzheimer’s. He also says it’s important to keep a schedule and try not to overdo any of those Thanksgiving plans because those can be tiring or make their symptoms worse.

He also says if you have older family members and haven’t seen them in a while, it may be a good idea to pay a little closer attention.

”We may pick up on things that we hadn’t noticed before, that there may be more changes in memory, that our loved ones are more forgetful; they’re repeating themselves; they’re having more trouble expressing themselves, coming up with the words to say,” Dr. Cooper said. “Those may or may not be warning signs of a more serious, underlying condition, like even early dementia. If we see those, it doesn’t necessarily mean there is a condition like that, but it certainly should be a reason for us to look into it a little bit more.”

There is good news in Alzheimer’s treatment: the first drug to treat Alzheimer’s was approved by the FDA in July. Norton Healthcare was the first in the region to start that treatment for patients.

