18-year-old charged in connection to Adair County juvenile detention center rape, riot

Malachi Price
Malachi Price(Adair County Detention Center)
By Samantha Murray
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 11:50 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Ky. (WAVE) - An 18-year-old has been charged as an adult in connection to a rape committed during a riot at the juvenile detention center in Adair County Nov. 12, 2022.

WAVE Troubleshooters investigated the riot where a teenage girl was allegedly violently sexually assaulted and a staff member was airlifted to the hospital. Three former staff members spoke out, telling the Troubleshooters about the mismanagement of the Adair County Youth Development Center. They said teen girls were held in the same block as teen boys, staff caused physical and mental harm to inmates, and teens were deprived of showers for weeks at a time.

Malachi Amir Price of Louisville was 17 years old at the time of the alleged rape one year ago. According to court documents, he was arrested Aug. 11, a little over a month after his birthday, on charges of rape, sodomy, promoting a sexual performance by a minor, riot- first degree, and several counts of assault. A grand jury indicted him Oct. 4.

Price is the first to be charged in connection to the riot as an adult.

He is expected in court Nov. 14.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Photo Courtesy: Somerset Police Department Facebook
Police searching for missing teen in Southern Kentucky
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Tyler Childers performs at Railbird Music Festival on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at The Infield at...
Eastern Kentucky natives receive Grammy nominations
After learning she had won, Briana Mills spotted a rainbow in the sky and took a photo of her...
Generous woman wins top lottery prize after paying for another customer’s groceries

Latest News

Road closings scheduled in Morgan, Perry counties
Sunshine Volunteer Fire Department
Firefighters on high alert as dry weather continues
Greg and Noreen Hospice Care Center
Perry County student collecting donations for hospice
Samaritan's Purse housing project
Breathitt County housing rebuild continues
Magoffin County Veterans
Magoffin Countians honors veterans, completes memorial