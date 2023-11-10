Why only three people were eligible to vote on Carter Caves liquor option

CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Of all the election results Tuesday night, one stood out as being particularly unusual.

The Carter Caves liquor option passed by a count of two votes to zero.

Thursday, WSAZ looked into the circumstances that produced the unique outcome.

According to the Carter County Clerk’s office, a new Carter Caves voting precinct was created last year through a congressional line change, with only three registered voters in that precinct.

Two of them voted yes for alcohol sales at the park, and the third didn’t vote.

Anita Hatchett, the executive director of public affairs for the Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet, tells WSAZ the number of park employees who live in the park, where the new precinct is located, is two.

Olive Hill resident Arthur Rogers feels more people should’ve had the opportunity to vote on the measure.

“I just think it should’ve been for the people to vote on,” Rogers said. “Just three people? I don’t understand that. It doesn’t make sense.”

When asked for comment on only three registered voters being able to decide the issue, Hatchett responded in an email, “The decision was made in compliance with the legal requirements after the creation of a new precinct following the 2020 census.”

Mitchell Irvin, who has come from the Louisville area with his wife to visit the park a few times, is in favor of the change.

“If you’re out on a hike for the day, or if you’re just staying at the lodge or one of the cottages, and you want to go to the lodge and have a drink or beer or something like that, I don’t see anything wrong with that,” Irvin said. “Several state parks in Kentucky already serve alcohol.”

Rogers says he worries the change could have a negative effect on the family atmosphere at the park and potentially lead to drunk driving incidents.

“There are a lot of kids that hang out down there, and I just don’t see any sense in that myself,” he said.

Hatchett says there’s no date set on when alcohol sales could begin, but they’re hoping for early next year.

“The measure will create an additional revenue stream for the park,” she tells WSAZ. “Also, the measure addresses a common request made by visitors who have been asking for alcohol to be available during their visit.”

She says the measure will enable the park’s restaurant guests to order wine or beer options added to the menu, and it will provide alcohol access through the park to groups like weddings and corporate retreats.

She says visitors and campers will not be allowed to bring their own alcohol.

