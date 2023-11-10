WBKO Investigates : Why aren’t all motorcyclists required to wear helmets?

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Drivers are required to wear seatbelts for their safety, but motorcyclists are not required to wear helmets.

“It’s been going on awhile, this fight has,” said Doug Eades, Director of the Kentucky Motorcycle Association District 13.

Motorcyclists fought for that choice and lawmakers eventually said ok.

“We fight for the rights and safety of all motorcyclists,” Eades said. “We are recognized as the voice for Kentucky motorcycles by the Kentucky Legislature.”

The Kentucky Motorcycle Association is a grassroots lobbyist group for motorcycle rights in Kentucky with 13 districts spread across the state.

The KMA has had a hand in getting the helmet law repealed, which is what got the association started in 1982.

“Most of those guys were just dead set against wearing a helmet. It’s a freedom thing,” Eades said.

The motorcycle helmet law in Kentucky states that motorcycle operators or passengers under the age of 21 are required to wear a helmet.

Operators with a permit, or a license for less than a year are also required to wear a helmet. However, operators over the age of 21 do not have to wear one.

“When these clubs started, most of them had just come back from the war. The comradery and freedom they had they still enjoyed, but when they came home, they’re forced to wear a helmet. We wanted it to be our choice whether or not we wear a helmet,” Eades said.

Since the Kentucky helmet law was repealed, the KMA has managed to get the Red Light Law passed.

“A lot of bikes aren’t heavy enough to trigger these lights. So, if you pull up to the light, you stop, it’s red, it never turns green, if you sit there two minutes, you can go, even if there is a police officer sitting there,” Eades said.

Motorcyclists had sought that change due to frustration stemming from their bike’s inability to make an impression on magnetic or weight sensors that control many traffic signals.

“We had to get enough people behind us and behind the legislatures to actually take it into the Kentucky Congress and the Kentucky Legislature and when they’d seen how much a group of people wanted this repealed in the state of Kentucky, it had to be put to a vote and we had enough people here to carry that vote.”

there are motorcyclists in Kentucky.

“When you talk about that many voters voting on the same thing, then you’ve got a big voting force there. It was kind of a no brainer for the legislature,” Eades said.

Currently, the KMA is focused on the Distracted Driving/Hands-Free Bill.

“That’s the one that is killing most of our motorcyclists,” Eades said. “Most people that die on a motorcycle is usually motorcycle versus car and usually the reason for it is, is your hear oh well we didn’t see them. Why didn’t you see them? Were you on that phone? There’s getting to be a lot of that, but right now it is a little bit in limbo because of defining all of these definitions of just what constitutes distracted driving.”

So far this year, 9 motorcycle riders have been killed in the KMA District 13 compared to 5 last year.

“We are a big town, we’re the third largest city in the state. So, our numbers will typically be higher than most of your small towns, but this year I’ve noticed an increase,” Eades said. “The main thing I would tell everyone is just open your eyes, pay attention, put the phone down, you know, we’re out there.”

