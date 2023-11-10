Two men facing charges following drug bust in Letcher County

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two men are behind bars following a drug bust in Letcher County.

It happened around 2:30 on Thursday afternoon at the Mayking Double Kwik.

A Jenkins police officer witnessed Thomas Riley and Sherrill Sandlin in a car getting gas.

The officer said he knew Sandlin had several active warrants on him, plus he was able to see drugs and money in plain sight inside the vehicle.

We are told once the pair were arrested and police searched the car, they found nearly 30 grams of meth, 2 guns and more than $13,000 in cash.

Both were arrested. Riley is charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. Sandlin is facing the same charges along with the outstanding warrants.

They were taken to the Letcher County Jail.

