Two men facing charges following drug bust in Letcher County

Photo Courtesy: Letcher County Jail
Photo Courtesy: Letcher County Jail(Letcher County Jail)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 10:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two men are behind bars following a drug bust in Letcher County.

It happened around 2:30 on Thursday afternoon at the Mayking Double Kwik.

A Jenkins police officer witnessed Thomas Riley and Sherrill Sandlin in a car getting gas.

The officer said he knew Sandlin had several active warrants on him, plus he was able to see drugs and money in plain sight inside the vehicle.

We are told once the pair were arrested and police searched the car, they found nearly 30 grams of meth, 2 guns and more than $13,000 in cash.

Both were arrested. Riley is charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. Sandlin is facing the same charges along with the outstanding warrants.

They were taken to the Letcher County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
body found
Kentucky State Police investigating Pike Co. death
A Pulaski County man was taken into custody in Indiana after shooting and killing two people.
Suspect in Pulaski Co. shooting arrested in Indiana
Update: Coroner releases name of woman killed in Letcher County fire
A Pulaski County man was taken into custody in Indiana after shooting and killing two people.
Detectives talk with suspect following triple shooting

Latest News

KDF officials expect the bad wildfire season to continue with minimal rain in the forecast.
‘It’s not over yet’: KDF officials expect wildfires to continue next week
KRADD FOOD TRUCK
Kentucky River organization now serving meals on wheels
Knox Co. Arrest
Meth, heroin and fentanyl found during arrest, deputies say
WYMT First Alert Weather
Needed rain moving through this morning, drying out by this afternoon