Trending cooler, drier for the weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After beneficial showers to end the work week, we are tracking cooler and drier conditions for much of the weekend.

Tonight Through Saturday Night

Cooler, drier air will continue to filter into the region through tonight. Low temperatures dip into the mid-and-upper-30s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Be sure to bundle up if you have any outdoor plans.

After near-record temperatures earlier this week, we are tracking some below-average weather for the weekend. Highs on Saturday only top out in the mid-50s under a mix of Sun and clouds. We are also tracking another dry day to kick off the weekend.

We remain dry and cool into Saturday night. Lows fall into the mid-and-upper-30s.

Stray Chance On Sunday Before More Dry Weather

For the second half of the weekend, most of the region will stay dry. However, we are monitoring the potential for a few showers near the KY/TN/VA borders. Temperatures top out in the upper-50s on Sunday, and lows dip into the upper-30s.

Temperatures begin to warm to kick off the work week. We remain dry on Monday under a mix of Sun and clouds. Highs rebound into the mid-60s, while lows bottom out in the upper-30s.

Tuesday also looks dry and partly cloudy. Highs remain in the upper-50s and lower-60s, and lows dip into the upper-30s and lower-40s.

Extended Forecast

In the extended forecast, we are tracking more above-average weather.

Temperatures on Wednesday top out in the mid-to-upper-60s under a partly sunny sky. The forecast is also looking dry. Lows fall into the mid-and-upper-40s.

Thursday also looks dry and warm. Temperatures reach the mid-and-upper-60s under a partly sunny sky, while lows bottom out in the lower-50s.

