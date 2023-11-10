Rain helps forest firefighting efforts in eastern Kentucky

Fall forest fire season is underway in Kentucky.
By Ben Beddoes
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Forest fires continue to burn in eastern Kentucky and while the rain that we saw Friday helped, the forest fires aren’t put out.

As of Friday morning, there are still 32 active forest fires in Kentucky. Since November 3rd, over 20,000 acres have burned.

“While this might help to dampen things a bit, some of our larger fuel sources... so you know trees burning, large log materials, and things of that nature... that’s not going to be enough to put those out,” said Alexandra Blevins of the Kentucky Division of Forestry.

Two fires in particular are of greatest concern. The Alex Creek Road Fire in Knox County which has burned at least 2,500 acres and the Yocum Creek Road Fire in Harlan County which has burned at least 1,000 acres.

The weather also will return unfavorable for firefighters once again.

“Given everything that we are up against, we are going to do our best with the crews that we have and with the emergency declaration being made, and the state of emergency across the entire state, we can now activate additional resources such as the Emergency Management of Kentucky and the National Guard of Kentucky to help further protect the citizens of the state,” said Blevins.

Just because it did rain, does not mean to start burning once again.

“We are strongly encouraging folks to please not burn. Even though the landscape may be wet, it is already starting to dry out and once we get some sun on the ground, it’s going to dry out even faster,” Blevins said.

