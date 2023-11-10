Police officer awarded purple heart for injuries sustained in 2022 chase

STANTON, Ky. (WYMT) - A police officer who was seriously injured in a chase last year was honored this week in Powell County.

In April 2022, Stanton Police Officer Christopher Friel was helping other police organizations chase a suspect when they hit his cruiser.

During the city council meeting in Stanton Thursday night, he was presented with a Purple Heart award for his line of duty injury.

Those injuries also forced him into retirement, which started after the ceremony.

Friel began his career in Powell County law enforcement back in 2014 working for several different departments. He is now going to work as a law enforcement services teacher with the Powell County School System.

