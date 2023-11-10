One charged in assault case involving baseball bat

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One woman is behind bars in Southern Kentucky for her role in an assault that left another woman seriously injured.

It happened just after 3 p.m. Thursday close to Ridgewood Avenue and Fair Street in Monticello.

Monticello Police were sent to the area following a call that the victim had been beaten with a baseball bat.

When officers arrived, they found Kelly Holloway with injuries to her face and head. She was taken to Wayne County Hospital for treatment.

The investigation led police to Chrisstie Troxell, 18, of Monticello who was arrested on assault charges. She was taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

Police believe the incident stems from an ongoing dispute involving several people and say more arrests are possible.

